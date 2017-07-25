The Jordan Matthews Situation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What’s going on with Jordan Matthews?

Matthews, 25, continues to suffer from lingering knee tendinitis — which caused him to miss time during training camp last year. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was asked about the fourth-year receiver’s status on Monday.

Related: Derek Barnett: ‘It Feels Like I’m A Freshman Again’

His response was curious.

Q. What is wrong with his knee?

DOUG PEDERSON: Nothing. Just rehabbing it and keeping it healthy.

Q. So you’re holding him out of practice?

DOUG PEDERSON: I’m not holding him out. He didn’t practice. He didn’t practice. That’s right.

Q. There’s got to be more than something wrong with his knee than nothing if you said he is not practicing?

DOUG PEDERSON: You can ask [Eagles director of sports medicine/head athletic trainer Chris] Peduzzi. You can ask our doctors. I’m not a medical guy, so you can ask those questions to them.