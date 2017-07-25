Cowboys Cut WR Lucky Whitehead, Then Police Confirm He’s Innocent

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Only the Cowboys.
Multiple Cowboys players have been in trouble this offseason and the latest — wide receiver Lucky Whitehead, a 2015 undrafted free-agent — was made an example of and released on Monday.
Whitehead, first reported by TMZ, did not show up for his July 6th court appearance after being arrested for shoplifting in June.
However, on Tuesday, police confirmed Whitehead was not the man who they cited for shoplifting.
The actual guy who was arrested reportedly knew Whitehead’s personal information.
Other Dallas players to get into various incidents this offseason include:
Nolan Carroll (DWI), Damien Wilson (aggravated assault), Dak Prescott (fake autographs), David Irving (suspended), Ezekiel Elliott, and Randy Gregory (suspended).
