Cowboys Cut WR Lucky Whitehead, Then Police Confirm He’s Innocent

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Only the Cowboys.

Multiple Cowboys players have been in trouble this offseason and the latest — wide receiver Lucky Whitehead, a 2015 undrafted free-agent — was made an example of and released on Monday.

"I think we just decided it was time to go in a different direction.” – Stephen Jones #CowboysCamp https://t.co/0NfBomFrps pic.twitter.com/2Dd7C2uMi8 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 25, 2017

Whitehead, first reported by TMZ, did not show up for his July 6th court appearance after being arrested for shoplifting in June.

However, on Tuesday, police confirmed Whitehead was not the man who they cited for shoplifting.

Police in Virginia confirm that Lucky Whitehead was not the man who they cited for shoplifting at a convenience store June 22. — Kate Hairopoulos (@khairopoulos) July 25, 2017

Per agent Dave Rich, all charges were dropped for former #Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead. Warrant rescinded. Cops had the wrong guy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2017

So now the #Cowboys – accused of tolerating misconduct from players – might have to answer for cutting an innocent man in Lucky Whitehead https://t.co/uxsf7XFAt4 — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) July 25, 2017

The actual guy who was arrested reportedly knew Whitehead’s personal information.

This story is insane:

The guy they arrested for shoplifting knew Lucky Whitehead's legal name, address and SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER. — Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) July 25, 2017

Other Dallas players to get into various incidents this offseason include:

Nolan Carroll (DWI), Damien Wilson (aggravated assault), Dak Prescott (fake autographs), David Irving (suspended), Ezekiel Elliott, and Randy Gregory (suspended).

Former Eagles CEO Joe Banner weighs in.