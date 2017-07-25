Man Makes Citizen’s Arrest Of Alleged Drunk Driver

BREAKING: Judge Halts Sunoco Pipeline Construction Across Pennsylvania

July 25, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Alejandro Fernandez, Sirkon Ash

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) — A man in Texas made a successful citizen’s arrest after an alleged drunk driver nearly hit him and his family.

Video shows Alejandro Fernandez following an erratic Mustang down a busy street in Houston.

When the driver finally stopped in the parking lot of a nearby market, Fernandez moved in, pulling the driver from the car and holding him until police arrived.

“I saw a whole bunch of families here with their kids,” said Fernandez. “There were two girls in the corner and he almost ran over them. That’s when we decided to turn around, start following him. We called 911 again and we started recording.”

Police identified the driver as 28-year-old Sirkon Ash.

He’s charged with felony DWI.

