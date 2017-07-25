Woman In Critical Condition After North Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old woman was shot twice and critically wounded overnight in North Philadelphia.
It happened near Broad Street and Chew Avenue, around 3 a.m.
Man Shot Multiple Times In Mantua
Police Capt. Drew Techner says police responding to a call of gunshots found the woman lying in the street with wounds to the chest and hip.
He says officers scooped up the woman and took her to Einstein Medical Center.
“Upon arrival at the hospital, she said ‘Don’t let me die.’ This was the only information we got from the shooting victim despite the many people that were out here at this hour,” said Techner.
Philadelphia Police Looking For Missing Teen, 2-Month-Old Baby
The woman is listed in critical condition.
Techner says surveillance cameras were spotted in the area and detectives will be collecting video from the neighborhood in an attempt to identify the shooter.
He says a small quantity of narcotics and related paraphernalia were found near the woman. Techner says detectives don’t know whether the drugs might be related to the shooting.