Wilmington Man Missing After Jumping Into Creek

July 25, 2017 11:45 PM
Filed Under: Delaware, Missing

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 20-year-old Wilmington man is missing after jumping into a creek at a state park.

Delaware State Police said in a statement Tuesday that the man was at Alapocas Run State Park the night before with three other people.

Authorities learned he jumped into Brandywine Creek using a rope swing around 6:30 p.m. and was last seen going over a dam.

Master Cpl. Jeffrey Hale says in the statement that the three people who were with him did not call 911 until around 8:10 p.m., after they had returned to their homes in Wilmington.

Authorities from multiple agencies searched for the man until around 11 p.m. Monday.

State police are now leading the investigation. The missing man was not immediately identified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch