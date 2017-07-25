Wilmington Man Missing After Jumping Into Creek

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 20-year-old Wilmington man is missing after jumping into a creek at a state park.
Delaware State Police said in a statement Tuesday that the man was at Alapocas Run State Park the night before with three other people.
Authorities learned he jumped into Brandywine Creek using a rope swing around 6:30 p.m. and was last seen going over a dam.
Master Cpl. Jeffrey Hale says in the statement that the three people who were with him did not call 911 until around 8:10 p.m., after they had returned to their homes in Wilmington.
Authorities from multiple agencies searched for the man until around 11 p.m. Monday.
State police are now leading the investigation. The missing man was not immediately identified.