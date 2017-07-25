Best Places To Meet New People In Philadelphia

By Christina Dagnelli

July 30th is international Friendship day, and besides celebrating the friendships you already have, you might be in the market for a new one. Perhaps you don’t know where to start? Some of the best friendships can be based on common interests, shared respect, fun and helping each other out. If you are in search for your new BFF or even just interested in meeting a new friend here are a few ideas of places you may want to go in the Philadelphia area.

Lindy & Blues

1906 Rittenhouse Square

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 839-6522

www.lindyandblues.com

If you already dance or just want to learn how, you may meet your next dance partner or BFF at Lindy & Blues. Here you can learn how to swing dance as well as learn about other social dances, and admission is only $5. Lindy & Blues has dance workshops most of the week. Most of this summer they are running Powerhouse Blues on Monday nights at the Adrienne Theater which is near Rittenhouse Square (2030 Samson St.). You can learn to blues dance, cost is $7 for one hour (8:30-9:30). Afterwards there is social dancing from 9:30 to midnight. Lindy & Blues offers other classes as well and is run by volunteers who have a dream and love to dance.

1 Tipping Place

2006 Chestnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 665-0456

www.1tpl.com

If you are looking for something a bit on the swanky side Tippling place was established in 2014 and is a very popular speakeasy. It’s a similar atmosphere that you use to get from the Franklin Mortgage Company. The atmosphere is sophisticated yet laid back with comfortable couches for lounging and discussion. This is a good option for those who love to talk to new people and those who embrace what a true Speakeasy is about. Tipping Place drinks are taken seriously and they offer a variety of cocktails, from classic to seasonal. One of their most popular is the Lavender 75 which contains lavender, lemons, sugar, champagne and gin.



The Sci-Fi Book Club

The Rotunda

14th and Walnut

Philadelphia, PA 19320

www.meetup.com/SciFiPhilly

If you are a Sci-Fi Book lover maybe you wish to connect with others so you can discuss some of your favorite authors and stories. The Sci-Fi book club has over 400 science fiction fans and they also sometimes meet up to go to various related conventions. The book club covers all stories form the science fiction element, whether it is Phillip. K. Dick or books from the Star Wars or Star Trek sagas.

Big Blue Marble Bookstore

551 Carpenter Lane

Philadelphia, PA 19119

(215) 844-1870

www.bigbluemarblebooks.com

Book lovers of all kinds can unite at Big Blue Marble Bookstore. This Bookstore’s main mission (besides selling books) is to bring the community together over literature. You could meet your next BFF at any of their regular events. They even do events for families such as regular story time. Big Blue Marble also has poetry readings, book clubs, and a community room that is available for use.

Gorgas Park

6400 Ridge Ave.

Philadelphia, PA. 19128

www.gorgaspark.com

For Nature and sports lovers you may want to visit Gorgas Park in the Roxborough area. One of the reasons this is a popular and beloved park is because of how well maintained it is by both residents and the parks department. You know that since the people who use it most, respect it, may also have the same qualities you are seeking in a friend. Gorgas Park is clean and runs a retro styled little league. You will also find people enjoying softball; whiffle ball, baseball and any kind of pickup game. During the warmer weather months there are additional events and activities here such as farmers markets and concerts.

