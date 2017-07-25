Fisher, Morton Lead Astros Past Phillies 5-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Derek Fisher drove in two runs just hours after arriving in Philadelphia and Charlie Morton pitched seven innings to lead the Houston Astros to a 5-0 victory over the Phillies on Tuesday night.

Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to 17 straight games with a sixth-inning double to help the AL West-leading Astros improve to an American League-best 67-33. Houston is 9-0 in interleague play.

Houston suffered an injury for the second straight day, as Alex Bregman left with discomfort in his right hamstring after tripling and scoring in the third. On Monday, outfielder George Springer departed with a left quadriceps injury that resulted in Fisher’s call-up.

Philadelphia had four hits — all doubles — while dropping its major-league worst record to 34-64.

Morton (8-4) gave up three hits and struck out nine. The 33-year-old was signed by the Phillies before last season but played in just four games before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury.

Nick Pivetta (3-6) allowed five runs and six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

Pivetta was pitching well until the sixth when Houston tallied four runs and five hits.

Altuve led off with a double down the right-field line and scored on Josh Reddick’s RBI single. Marwin Gonzalez’s RBI single made it 3-0, and Fisher’s two-run single to right gave the Astros a five-run advantage.

Fisher arrived in the Astros clubhouse just hours before the game after taking an early morning flight from California, where he had been playing for Triple-A Fresno. The 23-year-old outfielder was making his second big-league stint, but first outing in center field, after playing five games with Houston in June.

Fisher grew up 72 miles from Citizens Bank Park in Lebanon, Pa.

He saved two runs in the first inning by robbing Odubel Herrera of extra bases by racing to left-center and snaring the ball with a lunging catch as he hit the wall. An inning later, he made an excellent catch that saved a run on a sinking liner by Pivetta.

STILL RAKING

Altuve finished 1 for 4, dropping his average to .513 during his hitting streak.

STILL SLUMPING

Philadelphia’s Maikel Franco went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and is now hitless in his last 16 at-bats.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Springer was out of the lineup and is day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Mike Fiers (7-4, 3.59 ERA) takes the mound for the Astros on Wednesday night for the conclusion of the three-game series.

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (7-6, 3.38 ERA) goes for Philadelphia.

