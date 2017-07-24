Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Dunkirk’ Debuts First Overall

July 24, 2017 8:00 AM By Bill Wine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two new releases led the way over the holdovers at multiplexes over the weekend.

Dunkirk, the debuting World War II drama from director Christopher Nolan, finished first at the box office by earning an estimated $51 million.

The new comedy, Girls Trip, with Queen Latifah and Regina Hall, was the runner-up with $30 million.

The reboot, Spider-Man: Homecoming, took third with $22 million, while the threequel, War for the Planet of the Apes, finished fourth with $20 million.

And rounding out the top five was the debuting science fiction thriller, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which took in $17 million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were slightly higher than those of last weekend as well as those of a year ago.

