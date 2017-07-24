‘Trust The Process’ Chants At WWE Battleground

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a growing connection between NBA and wrestling fans.
During the main event of the WWE Battleground on Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center, fans began chanting “Trust The Process” loudly, an ode to the Sixers who play their home games in the arena.
On Friday, WWE’s A.J. Styles was taught about the 76ers’ process in the 94WIP studios and said he does indeed trust it.
Sixers fans are clamoring for the 2017-18 season to begin, as expectations are sky high with a roster of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, J.J. Redick, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and company.