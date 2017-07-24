The Rich Zeoli Show 07.24.17

3pm- After speaking to the Senate Intelligence Committee, Trump’s Senior Adviser Jared Kushner delivered a statement at the White House denying any collusion with Russia.
3:35pm- In a new article, journalist Kurt Schlichter laid out an argument for why President Trump would be smart to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.
3:45pm-During an address at the White House, President Donald Trump discussed the importance of repealing and replacing Obamacare.
4:05pm- According to a report, Donald Trump is at least considering replacing Attorney General Jeff Sessions with Rudy Giuliani.
4:30pm- Former Sen. Tom Coburn joins the show to discuss term limits in Washington D.C., the Convention of States Project, and his new book, “Smashing the D.C. Monopoly.”
5pm- Gov. Chris Christie signed into law a bill that would require NJ teachers to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns.
5:10pm- While appearing on CNN over the weekend, White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci sparred with host Jake Tapper and proclaimed his love for the hair and makeup people at the White House.