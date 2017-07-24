NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: Ken Matthews Fills in | July 24

July 24, 2017 11:46 AM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: ken matthews

9:00-New Jersey raises the smoking age to 21.

9:20-Pennsylvania enacts “Libre’s Law” which changes tethering laws for dogs.

9:35-Saudi Arabia’s women’s rights problems.

10:00-Houston man must continue to pay child support for a child that isn’t his.

10:25-Over half of Americans have tried marijuana.

10:35-Human trafficking discovered in San Antonio. 

11:00-Australian woman shot and killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. 

11:25-Temple grad wins the World Series of Poker.

11:35-Sarah Huckabee Sanders named the new White House Press Secretary.

 

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch