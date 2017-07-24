The Dom Giordano Show: Ken Matthews Fills in | July 24

9:00-New Jersey raises the smoking age to 21.
9:20-Pennsylvania enacts “Libre’s Law” which changes tethering laws for dogs.
9:35-Saudi Arabia’s women’s rights problems.
10:00-Houston man must continue to pay child support for a child that isn’t his.
10:25-Over half of Americans have tried marijuana.
10:35-Human trafficking discovered in San Antonio.
11:00-Australian woman shot and killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.
11:25-Temple grad wins the World Series of Poker.
11:35-Sarah Huckabee Sanders named the new White House Press Secretary.