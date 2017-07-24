Derek Barnett: ‘It Feels Like I’m A Freshman Again’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday’s practice featured rookies, quarterbacks and selected veterans.

The first player on the field, who’s also the biggest name, Carson Wentz took the field.

It was a light practice as most of the session was spent on doing individual drills, but the rookies understand training is very important to their growth.

Mack Hollins, a wide receiver pushing to make the roster, said, “Everybody’s competing every day. Guys are tryna get better and better.”

It was also the first chance for onlookers to see the Eagles’ top draft pick Derek Barnett in pads.

“It feels like I’m a freshman again,” Barnett said. “I gotta come in and work hard, prove to my teammates that it’s important for me and show the coaches they can trust me when they put me on the field.”

One of the biggest names added during the off-season, wide receiver Torrey Smith is anxious to get started as well.

Smith said, “It’s been too much free time. I’d like to get back into a routine, working towards being the best teammate I can be.”