Teen Wins $26,000 A Year For Life Off $1 Scratch-Off

By Amanda Jackson
PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — A one dollar investment is all it took for an 18-year-old Florida woman to win a set salary for life.
Daniela Leon Ruz of Orlando bought the new scratch-off ticket, named $500 A Week For Life, at her local grocery store, according to The Florida Lottery. The odds of her winning the top prize of this game were one-in-six million.
But this teen beat the odds and scratched her way to score the top prize.
Lucky Teen Wins Big On Scratch-Off Tickets
Instead of taking the lump sum, the teen chose to receive her winnings in annual payments of $26,000 for the duration of her life, the lottery said in a statement.
What will she do with all the winnings?
Maybe she’ll buy some more scratch-off tickets and follow in the footsteps of Rosa Dominguez, the California teen who won the lotto twice in a week earlier this month.
