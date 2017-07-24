Study Finds Gaining Even Small Amounts Of Weight Raises Health Risks

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is no doubt that as the years go by we seem to put on weight at a gradual rate.

It could be a few pounds here and there or it might be a large number of pounds, but a new study finds that even gaining a small amount of weight each year during adulthood can lead to major health risks.

According to a study from the Harvard School of Public Health gaining as little as 10 pounds during the mid-adult years can increase your risk of high blood pressure cardiovascular disease as well as type-2 diabetes.

The numbers are somewhat startling: the increase and type-2 diabetes can be as high as 31 percent and high blood pressure as much as 14 percent.

We are also beginning to learn that many other health conditions could be made worse by obesity.

The bottom line is we should all eat as healthy as we possibly can and exercise as much as possible