Report: LeBron James Will Not Waive No-Trade Clause

July 24, 2017 8:10 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — LeBron James will not waive his no-trade clause for the Cavaliers, according ESPN.com’s Chris Haynes.

While James, 32, will reportedly not waive his no-trade clause for any team during the 2017-18 campaign, he could still opt out of his contract to become a free-agent after the season. James holds a $35.6 million player option for the 2018-19 season.

Related: LeBron James Tweets Happy Birthday To Ben Simmons

This report comes on the heels of another report, that Cavs star guard Kyrie Irving has asked the team for a trade. James is reportedly upset with Irving’s trade request, as well as the Cavs’ front-office approach this offseason.

Related: Mike Trout Joins LeBron-To-Philly Campaign

Rumors have been swirling about James eventually becoming a Sixer, as he is close with Ben Simmons — who is repped by James’ childhood friend Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.

