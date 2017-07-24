NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Philadelphia Judge Rules To Reduce Sentencing For Juvenile Lifer

July 24, 2017 5:04 PM By Cherri Gregg
Filed Under: juvenile lifer, Kempis Ghani Songter, Resentencing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia judge has departed from guidelines for the resentencing of a juvenile lifer Monday.  The US Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that mandatory life without parole for a juvenile was unconstitutional, giving thousands a chance at freedom.

Kempis Ghani Songter was just 15 when he and Damien Bromme joined a Jamaican drug gang in 1987 and brutally stabbed 17-year-old Anjo Pryce.

The DA offered 35 to life under Philadelphia’s juvenile lifer resentencing guidelines, but the judge ruled that 30 to life was appropriate.

“He will have served 30 years in 2 months,” Songter’s Attorney Douglas Fox.

ALSO READ: West Philly Man Is Sentenced For Shooting Police Officer In 2015

Fox explains this is only the second time a judge ordered a sentence less than the 35 to life guidelines.

“To have a judge sentence someone to less than 35 years to life is significant,” said Fox.

He says Songster has transformed himself in prison by holding workshops and starting the Redemption Project to help tell the story of the incarcerated.

“He did his time — he was 15,” said Anjo’s sister Toshire Pryce.

She accepted a public apology from Songster, but wants the world to remember her brother Anjo as an artist, not just a drug dealer.

More from Cherri Gregg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch