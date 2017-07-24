Philadelphia Judge Rules To Reduce Sentencing For Juvenile Lifer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia judge has departed from guidelines for the resentencing of a juvenile lifer Monday. The US Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that mandatory life without parole for a juvenile was unconstitutional, giving thousands a chance at freedom.

Kempis Ghani Songter was just 15 when he and Damien Bromme joined a Jamaican drug gang in 1987 and brutally stabbed 17-year-old Anjo Pryce.

The DA offered 35 to life under Philadelphia’s juvenile lifer resentencing guidelines, but the judge ruled that 30 to life was appropriate.

“He will have served 30 years in 2 months,” Songter’s Attorney Douglas Fox.

ALSO READ: West Philly Man Is Sentenced For Shooting Police Officer In 2015

Fox explains this is only the second time a judge ordered a sentence less than the 35 to life guidelines.

“To have a judge sentence someone to less than 35 years to life is significant,” said Fox.

He says Songster has transformed himself in prison by holding workshops and starting the Redemption Project to help tell the story of the incarcerated.

“He did his time — he was 15,” said Anjo’s sister Toshire Pryce.

She accepted a public apology from Songster, but wants the world to remember her brother Anjo as an artist, not just a drug dealer.