News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | July 24

Chris discusses Anthony Scaramucci being named the new White House Communications Director, Sean Spicer’s resignation as Press Secretary and the dangers of not getting enough sleep. He spoke with author Joshua Green about his new book, ‘Devil’s Bargain,’ and Cameron Rupp from the Philadelphia Phillies about the first annual ‘Ruppapalooza,’ to benefit the PSPCA.
6:00 Anthony Scaramucci has been named the new White House Communications Director.
6:19 Sean Spicer resigned as White House Press Secretary on Friday.
6:27 Nine immigrants died inside a tractor trailer after being smuggled into San Antonio.
6:35 What’s Trending: Comic Con, Dunkirk, John Heard, Michael Phelps, Thermal engineer day
6:50 Penn Medicine: Mental dangers of sleep loss can be as harmful as physical.
7:00 Jared Kushner says he did not collude with foreign governments.
7:20 Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Philadelphia on Friday addressing sanctuary cities.
8:00 Chris talks to author Joshua Green about his new book, Devil’s Bargain.
8:20 Chris talks to Cameron Rupp from the Philadelphia Phillies about the first annual ‘Ruppapalooza,’ to benefit the PSPCA.
8:35 What’s Trending: Best dating spots, Ben Affleck, Creed 2