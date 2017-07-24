Landmark Diner In Delaware County Is Damaged After Early Morning Fire

July 24, 2017 2:39 PM By Ian Bush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The landmark diner featured in Silver Linings Playbook has been forced to close its doors after an early-morning fire. But managers of the Llanerch in Upper Darby say they’ll be back in business before long.

Cooks were grilling breakfast when the grease fire erupted.

“Between the bacon and the potatoes — sometimes it’s a type of little spark, you throw a little milk on it or something and it dies,” said Llanerch Diner co-owner Mike Mihos. “This time, the thing had a mind of its own.”

He says the flames were too intense for the efforts of his employees before actual firefighters arrived.

Mihos explains that they were able to contain the fire, and that it could of been much worse.

Silver Linings Playbook was done here — that brought people from everywhere, even from around the world,” he said.

Mihos estimates $50,000 in damage, but he hopes to have the place that’s hosted a Hollywood production, Martin Luther King Jr., and loyal customers for 80-plus years reopened by next Monday.

