Kelley Hodge Sworn In As Interim Philadelphia District Attorney

July 24, 2017 1:49 PM
Filed Under: Kelley Hodge, Philadelphia District Attorney's Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The interim Philadelphia district attorney was sworn in Monday afternoon during a ceremony at City Hall.

Kelley Hodge took the oath of office and became the city’s 25th district attorney.

“Thank you for having the confidence in me to lead this office, an office that I have profound admiration and respect for. The Board of Judges have entrusted me with a responsibility that requires diligence, intelligence, patience and most of all humility, and I can assure you that I will work every day, as I have for my 20 years as an attorney and advocate, to deliver just that to the citizens of Philadelphia,” said Hodge.

Hodge’s appointment fills the position left vacant last month when former District Attorney Seth Williams resigned after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges.

Hodge will serve until either Republican Beth Grossman or Democrat Larry Krasner takes over in January.

