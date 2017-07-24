Catholic Priest Accused Of Sexually Abusing 10-Year-Old Boy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — A Catholic priest in Pennsylvania has been arrested and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a young boy.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Rev. John Sweeney, of Greensburg, was taken into custody Monday after being accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy during the 1991-92 school year at St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic School in Lower Burrell Township, Westmoreland County.

Sweeney was charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

“Children are targeted by predators because they are vulnerable,” said Shapiro. “It often takes victims of child sexual abuse years or decades to come forward, because they struggle with shame, confusion, or fear.”

He continued, “But once a victim finds the courage to come forward, law enforcement should take action. For his crime, Sweeney now faces a serious felony charge for the sexual abuse of a child.”

According to the attorney general, the victim, when he was in fourth grade, was sent to Sweeney to be disciplined for being disruptive on the school bus. Sweeney is accused of using his authority and position as a priest to gain access to the victim and force him to perform oral sex in a conference room inside the parish.

After the alleged assault happened, the parish secretary would bring the child milk and cookies.

Shapiro said the victim came forward last September because he was concerned Sweeney could still be harming other young children. Shapiro added the victim kept his abuse a secret to protect his parents. He currently serves in the United States Coast Guard.

“He is a hero for his service, but today we know him as a hero for coming forward,” said Shapiro. “He was motivated to come forward and tell the difficult truth about Sweeney because of his concern that other children could be harmed if Sweeney were not held accountable.”

Sweeney is still in the ministry after the alleged abuse and has worked at two other parishes.

Shapiro is asking the public to contact the Office of Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-888-538-8541 with information about alleged sexual abuse by Sweeney.

“If anyone is aware of other incidents involving this man, or if you yourself were a victim, we urge you to come forward,” said Shapiro. “We are committed to protecting and supporting all victims of sexual abuse. No one is above the law. Our prosecutors and investigators want to hear from you. We will pursue the facts without fear and without favor.”