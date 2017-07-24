Residents Grow Frustrated As Shooter Remains Free Following Deadly Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–As a memorial grows, so does the frustration for neighbors and family members. A petition is now calling on the district attorney to file charges more than a week after a couple is shot dead in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

Eight days ago, 45-year-old Bobby DePaul and 42-year-old August Dempsey were shot in the back of the head.

Authorities know who killed the couple, but that person still faces no charges.

“We are all in shock and disbelief that this man can actually commit murder and still be home,” said Terri Glace, who lives on James Street.

Upset family and friends have hung a banner that read, “Warning, the murder of Bob and Aug is still free” outside the couple’s home in the Frankford because it was the next door neighbor that admitted to shooting them.

He told police, the mother of two, father of four, had tried to scale his fence, when he shot them in the back of the head.

The two parties had been arguing earlier that night.

“Now he thinks he’s gotten away with something. So what happens if somebody throws a ball up the alley way and a child goes up there or a young man and he shoots them, ‘Oh I was afraid again?’” said Howard Kieffer, who lives on James Street.

Some who live along James Street are concerned and confused about why the next door neighbor remains free.

No one is more frustrated than the children the couple left behind.

“It’s not self-defense it’s strictly murder,” said Anthony Dempsey, son of August Dempsey.

Vigil Is Held In Frankford After Couple Is Fatally Shot

After a vigil on Saturday night August Dempsey’s two sons channeled their frustration and grief into a mission.

They started a petition demanding answers in this investigation, and stood out until 4:30 Monday morning garnering more than 5,000 signatures.

With a lawyer Monday, they delivered the petition to the district attorney’s office.

“I am completely humbled to their dedication to their mother’s honor and name,” said Nicholas Mattiacci, with Stampone Law.

This lawyer is hoping with the petition and his help these young brothers can get answers about their mother’s death, and maybe justice.