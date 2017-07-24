WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning/ Flash Flood Warning In Effect | Live Radar | Traffic |

FDA: Caribeña Brand Maradol Papayas Linked To Salmonella Outbreak

July 24, 2017 8:42 PM
Filed Under: Caribeña, Papayas, salmonella

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FDA is currently investigating Caribeña brand Maradol papayas because they are linked to a salmonella outbreak.

The FDA is advising consumers not to eat the papayas, regardless if they are ripe in color or not. In addition, health officials say anyone with the papayas should immediately dispose of them.

Bush Voluntarily Recalling Certain Baked Beans Cans

The CDC reports 47 cases and 12 hospitalization and one death (across 12 states) from exposure to the papayas.

The states involved are Pennsylvania, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

FDA, CDC, state, and local health officials continue to investigate the outbreak of illness from papaya exposure.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch