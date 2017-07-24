FDA: Caribeña Brand Maradol Papayas Linked To Salmonella Outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FDA is currently investigating Caribeña brand Maradol papayas because they are linked to a salmonella outbreak.
The FDA is advising consumers not to eat the papayas, regardless if they are ripe in color or not. In addition, health officials say anyone with the papayas should immediately dispose of them.
The CDC reports 47 cases and 12 hospitalization and one death (across 12 states) from exposure to the papayas.
The states involved are Pennsylvania, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Utah and Virginia.
FDA, CDC, state, and local health officials continue to investigate the outbreak of illness from papaya exposure.