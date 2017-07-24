Sri Lanka Navy Rescues Elephants Swept Out To Sea

SRI LANKA (CBS) — Some elephants may have brought their trunks to the shore — just not their swim-trunks!
The Sri Lankan Navy had to mobilize a little bit of a rescue effort to save two elephants in distress.
The elephants were spotted by a Navy patrol more than a mile and a half from shore.
Officials say the animals could barely keep their trunks above water.
The elephants were swept out to sea by strong currents after they were knocked down while wading in a lagoon.
