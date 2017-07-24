Bush Voluntarily Recalling Certain Baked Beans Cans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bush Brothers & Company is recalling certain cans of beans over a potential defect on the cans.
The company announced that it is voluntarily recalling 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans because of potentially defective side seams on the cans.
“This recall was initiated after our internal quality assurance checks identified the issue,” the company said in a statement. “Subsequent investigations indicated a temporary quality issue from one of our can suppliers. The problem was corrected and no other product is affected.”
Sri Lanka Navy Rescues Elephants Swept Out To Sea
Bush said that there were no illnesses reported due to the potentially defective cans.
“It’s important to note that, to date, no illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported in connection with this voluntary recall; however, we urge you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled,” the company said. “We are working with our retailers to ensure timely removal of affected product from their warehouses and shelves.”
Man Seeking Dropped Phone Falls In Trash Chute
The recalled cans are:
BUSH’S® BEST BROWN SUGAR HICKORY BAKED BEANS Voluntary Recall – 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with Best By date of Jun 2019
BUSH’S® BEST COUNTRY STYLE BAKED BEANS Voluntary Recall – 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR with the Best By date of Jun 2019
BUSH’S® BEST ORIGINAL BAKED BEANS Voluntary Recall – 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400; 01614 4 and Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with the Best By date of Jun 2019