AC Residents To Receive 6,000 Free Tickets To Summer Beach Concert

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)—The Atlantic City mayor has announced that 6,000 free tickets will be given out to Atlantic City residents for the upcoming Ruff Ryders and Friends beach concert.
“Starting tomorrow and ending Thursday, July 27th, we will be giving away 6,000 free Ruff Ryder Summer Beach Concert tickets to Atlantic City residents,” say Mayor Don Guardian.
Residents are asked to come to the City Hall lobby with a valid proof of residency, such as drivers/non-driver’s license, utility bill, library or county card (all proof of identification will be photocopied).
“We are thankful for our partnership with Live Nation, who not only donated $30,000 to our local Atlantic City Boys and Girls Club this year, but for the second year in a row are giving out free urban concert tickets to our residents,” said Guardian “ We expect a great Ruff Ryder show on August 3rd, and we want at least 6,000 Atlantic City residents to experience it with us!”
Officials say only four tickets per residence will be distributed. Tickets will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.
Distribution times will be as follows:
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
10:00am-12:00pm
City Hall Lobby
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
1:00pm-3:00pm
City Hall Lobby
Thursday, July 27, 2017
4:00pm-6:00pm
City Hall Lobby