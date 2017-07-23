PA Senate To Return This Week After House Strikes Out In Budget Effort

July 23, 2017 12:30 AM By Tony Romeo
Filed Under: Drew Crompton, Joe Scarnati, Mike Turzai, Pa State Budget

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — Another Saturday session of the state House produced no breakthrough in the stalemate over revenues to pay for Pennsylvania’s new budget.

The state Senate is expected to return this coming week.

State House members met behind closed doors for several hours Saturday and left town without taking any votes.

ALSO READ: City Campaign Looks To Make Recycling More Efficient

With House majority Republicans unable to get behind a proposal he favors to fund the new budget without tax increases, House Speaker Mike Turzai said the next move is up to the Senate and the governor.

Drew Crompton, Chief Counsel to the top-ranking state Senator, Republican Joe Scarnati, said that chamber is expected to return this week and forge ahead with or without the House.

Crompton openly questioned if House Republicans are looking for consensus.

“If all parties are not going to play in that game, then we’ll do it with anybody else that would like to participate in being responsible to fund the budget.”

More from Tony Romeo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch