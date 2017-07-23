BREAKING: Elderly Couple Killed In Elkins Park Blaze

Jordan Spieth Wins British Open

July 23, 2017 1:49 PM
Filed Under: golf

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Jordan Spieth is the British Open champion.

Spieth used a remarkable string of holes on the back nine to hold off Matt Kuchar and win the third major championship of his career. He won by three shots — the same margin he started the day with — after a final round 1-under-69.

He played the last five holes in 5-under-par.

Spieth was behind by a shot after 13 holes when he went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie to snatch the tournament away from Kuchar. The sizzling stretch of play came after he made an improbable bogey from the driving range after taking an unplayable penalty shot.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

