Is Philadelphia Developing An Identify Crisis?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Philadelphia, known as the city of neighborhoods, seems to be developing a bit of an identity crisis.

Among the many changes that come with gentrification are new names for sections of neighborhoods.

“I just know there are quite a few names and I can’t never really tell which one’s which,” said Josh Mullins.

It’s happening all over town, wherever you find new development. And it’s not going over very well with firmly ensconced residents.

“This is all kinds of developer talk. So I live in Port Fishington but that’s just a way of rebranding like the area in between Port Richmond and Fishtown, it appeals to someone who might want to live in Fishtown,” said Preston Ossman.

And lately, some long-gone neighborhood names have being revived.

“This area here on York Street used to be called Flatiron…and I thought that was cool,” Mullins said.

Who knows, we may soon be getting reacquainted with names like Swampoodle, Sunnycliff, Uberville, Tenderloin and Shantytown. Actually, forget those last two.