Autopsy Slated In Death After Shooting In Hatfield Township

July 23, 2017 10:58 AM
HATFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy is scheduled Sunday in the death of a man following a shooting in suburban Philadelphia.

The Montgomery County district attorney’s office said Hatfield Township police were called to a home shortly before midnight Saturday.

They found the body of a 31-year-old man reportedly shot following a disturbance. Prosecutors said “the individual who shot the male” called 911 and remained at the scene until police arrived.

The identity of the man hasn’t been released pending notification of relatives. No charges were immediately announced. Township police and county detectives are investigating.

