Footage Captures Waterspout Form In Cumberland County, New Jersey

July 23, 2017 6:46 PM
NEW JERSEY (CBS) — As another stormy night is brewing for the Delaware Valley and parts of New Jersey an incredible video captures a waterspout form in New Jersey.

Around 4:00 p.m. Sunday Captain Mike Rothman filmed the waterspout form in the Fortescue area of Cumberland County.

Photo Provided By Captain Mike Rothman/ Bonanza 2

That sighting would later be confirmed by a marina in the Bivalve area of Cumberland County.

CBS 3’s Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram explains this waterspout formed as a strong thunderstorm moved through the area also bringing torrential downpours early Sunday afternoon.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as we continue to bring you latest as these storm continue to affect our area.

