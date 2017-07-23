Footage Captures Waterspout Form In Cumberland County, New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — As another stormy night is brewing for the Delaware Valley and parts of New Jersey an incredible video captures a waterspout form in New Jersey.
Around 4:00 p.m. Sunday Captain Mike Rothman filmed the waterspout form in the Fortescue area of Cumberland County.
That sighting would later be confirmed by a marina in the Bivalve area of Cumberland County.
CBS 3’s Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram explains this waterspout formed as a strong thunderstorm moved through the area also bringing torrential downpours early Sunday afternoon.
