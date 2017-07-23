Elderly Couple Killed After Fire Rips Through Elkins Park Home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—Two people are dead after a fire rips through a home in Elkins Park on Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spring Ave.

Authorities say they were alerted to the fire by a neighbor smelling smoke.

“A 911 call from the neighbor who woke up smelling smoke looked out his front window and saw fire coming from the neighbor’s house,” said Cheltenham Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Shuck.

Shuck confirms an elderly couple in their 90s was found in the first floor of the fire-ravaged home.

Family members have identified the couple as Roy and Helen Finestone, both 98 years old.

They were just getting ready to celebrate another anniversary, the family said.

“The fire was difficult because it was bloom-style construction. The fire got into the interior walls and eventually made its way to the attic,” Shuck said. “We have a significant amount of debris we have to move so that we can start our investigation”

Authorities say more than 150 firefighters battle the blaze which was brought under control just before 7 a.m.

It’s unknown at this time if the home was equipped with fire alarms.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.