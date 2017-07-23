Study: Driving Too Much Reduces Intelligence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Spending a lot of time behind the wheel could reduce your intelligence, according to a report in The Sunday Times.
The results of the study, published by The Australian, found that regularly spending more than two hours a day behind the wheel steadily reduces your IQ.
Researchers say they examined the lifestyles of more than 500,000 Britons aged 37-73 over five years and administered intelligence and memory tests.
The study found 93,000 people who drove for more than two to three hours a day typically had lower brainpower before the research began.
The other was that, over the following five years, their brainpower kept on declining — and did so faster than for people who did little or no driving.
