BREAKING: Elderly Couple Killed In Elkins Park Blaze

Christie Signs Law For Stricter Punishment For DUI Drivers

July 23, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: Chris Christie, New Jersey, politics

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed a new law requiring that anyone convicted of killing someone while driving drunk serve at least three years in prison.

The Republican signed the law on Friday that was passed by the Democrat-led Legislature to create a new crime for causing a death by driving a car or boat while under the influence.

Christie Raises Smoking Age To 21 In New Jersey

Before the new law, some had gotten off with lesser sentences because their crimes weren’t considered first- or second-degree offenses.

The law is known as Ralph and David’s Law for David Heim and Ralph Politi Jr. The driver that killed 13-year-old Heim only received 30 days in jail and the driver that was charged with hitting Politi was found not guilty of aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch