Christie Signs Law For Stricter Punishment For DUI Drivers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed a new law requiring that anyone convicted of killing someone while driving drunk serve at least three years in prison.
The Republican signed the law on Friday that was passed by the Democrat-led Legislature to create a new crime for causing a death by driving a car or boat while under the influence.
Before the new law, some had gotten off with lesser sentences because their crimes weren’t considered first- or second-degree offenses.
The law is known as Ralph and David’s Law for David Heim and Ralph Politi Jr. The driver that killed 13-year-old Heim only received 30 days in jail and the driver that was charged with hitting Politi was found not guilty of aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.
