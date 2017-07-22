NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Woman Charged With DUI After Striking, Killing Pedestrian

July 22, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: Dana Harper, Vehicular Homicide

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after striking and killing a man walking alongside a roadway.

Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo said Saturday that 35-year-old Dana Harper, of Atco, had various narcotic substances in her system when she hit Charles Beehler on April 30.

Harper was charged with death by auto and driving under the influence.

She was in the Camden County jail awaiting a detention hearing. It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney to comment on her behalf.

The 55-year-old Beehler was a Gloucester Township resident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

