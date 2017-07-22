Authorities: Driver Killed After Car Struck By Train At Crossing

July 22, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Jersey Coast Line, New Jersey Transit

HAZLET, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a car struck by a passenger train at a railroad crossing in New Jersey has died.

New Jersey Transit said Saturday that service on its Jersey Coast Line was suspended between Hazlet and Long Branch after the train struck a car at the Bethany Road crossing in Hazlet.

The train was heading from Long Branch to New York with nearly 150 passengers on board.

NJ Transit says that none of the passengers or crew reported any injuries.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

