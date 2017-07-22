FDA Warns Your Morning Juice Could Be Effecting Your Medication

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FDA has sent out a consumer update to warn people, that their glass of juice in the morning may not be mixing well with the daily pills.

The problem is grapefruit and grapefruit juice according to Dr. Daniel Hussar, professor of pharmacy at The Philadelphia College of Pharmacy at the University of the Sciences.

If you’re told not to consume them because of your medications you might want to switch to orange juice

“In the case of the medications that lower cholesterol and the case of the medications that lower blood pressure, there are other options that can be chosen for which grapefruit products are not a problem,” he said.

Hussar says properties in the grapefruit interact with certain medications in such a way that a person ends up having more of the active drug in the body, and too much of a medication at one time, can be harmful.