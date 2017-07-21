WWE’s A.J. Styles Trusts The Process

WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Delivers Remarks At US Attorney's Office In Philadelphia

July 21, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can add WWE star A.J. Styles to list of people who trusts the process.

“Anytime they go through some transitions, you can’t be on top all the time,” Styles, who joined 94WIP’s John Barchard, Eric Golden, and Kevin Keenan in-studio on Friday.

“So I feel like you have to trust the process. I’m trusting the process.”

 

Originally, Styles didn’t understand the question, but Barchard filled him in on the Sixers and what trust the process is.

Styles is participating in 2017 WWE Battleground on Sunday, July 23rd at the Wells Fargo Center.

