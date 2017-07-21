Twitter Says It’s Tackling Abuse More Aggressively

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Twitter is tackling its abuse problems more aggressively, punishing 10 times more users than it was a year ago with suspensions, among other penalties.
In an effort to make its platform a safer place, Twitter has launched several product updates, including changes to its private messaging feature and filters to hide abusive replies.
In a blog post, Twitter’s Vice President of Trust and Safety Ed Ho says it’s now taking action on 10 times the number of abusive accounts than it did at the same time last year, limiting account functionality or suspending thousands more of abusive accounts.
The network is also cracking down on repeat offenders who try to open new accounts after their old ones have been banned.
Twitter did not share the number of accounts it took action against so there’s no way to know if it’s jumping from 100 to 1,000 or one million to 10 million.