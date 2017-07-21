Man In Wheelchair Killed, Caretaker Injured During Home Invasion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A violent home invasion in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood left a man in a wheelchair dead and his caregiver injured.
It happened in the 3300 block of Gratz Street, around midnight Friday.
Investigators say a 36-year-old man in a wheelchair and his 51-year-old caretaker had just arrived home for the evening. The caretaker had just helped him up the steps and inside the home when two armed men forced their way in.
The man in the wheelchair was actually struggling to keep the door closed when he was shot in the head and killed, say police.
As the suspects started to run away, they saw the caretaker and chased him down the street — firing shots at him and striking him once in the leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
Police say during the deadly incident, there were family members inside the home, including children. No one else was injured.
“Upstairs, at the time, there were family members. There was a 61-year-old female and there were four other juveniles, ages 15, 2-year-old twins and a 4-year-old,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small. “They were all upstairs at the time. They heard the commotion, they heard the shooting. However, they were upstairs in the bedroom and did not see anything.”
Police do not have a motive for the shooting but are calling it a home invasion. They continue to search for two gunmen.