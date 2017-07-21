Talk Radio 1210 WPHT–19 hours ago News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | July 21

Chris discussed Donald Trump’s criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation, OJ Simpson being granted parole and Elon Musk proposing a hyperloop from New York To Washington. He spoke with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about the best way to go about health care reform and comedian Steve Trevino, who will be performing at Punchline Philly this weekend.
6:00 Jeff Sessions is coming to Philadelphia today to discuss sanctuary cities.
6:35 What’s Trending: OJ Simpson will be paroled, Chester Bennington, Dunkirk, Junk food day
7:00 Chris speaks to economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about the best way to go about health care reform.
7:19 Elon Musk says he has approval to build a hyperloop from New York, through Philadelphia, to Washington DC.
8:00 Chris talks with comedian Steve Trevino, who will be performing at Punchline Philly this weekend.
8:35 What’s Trending: Haters