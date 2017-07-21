BREAKING: Sean Spicer Resigns As White House Press Secretary

Large Forest Fire Affecting Jersey Shore Coastline

July 21, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: Wharton State Forest

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters in South Jersey continue to battle a large forest fire and the smoke is now affecting the coastline.

Chopper 3 was over the Wharton State Forest in Washington Township, Burlington County on Friday, as the flames have consumed about 1,000 acres.

hamilton mall smoke 7 21 Large Forest Fire Affecting Jersey Shore Coastline

Smoke from the forest fire can be seen at the Hamilton Mall. (credit: WPGG)

Firefighters say they have now contained about 60 percent of the blaze.

A satellite image from the weather radar shows the smoke traveling toward the coastline.

It’s actually affecting the beach in Longport.

Beach-goers can expect haze and the stench of smoke at the shore Friday.

egg harbor twp smoke 7 21 Large Forest Fire Affecting Jersey Shore Coastline

Smoke from the forest fire can be seen in Egg Harbor Township. (credit: Becki Albert)

Officials say no homes or people have been threatened.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

