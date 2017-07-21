Large Forest Fire Affecting Jersey Shore Coastline

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters in South Jersey continue to battle a large forest fire and the smoke is now affecting the coastline.
Chopper 3 was over the Wharton State Forest in Washington Township, Burlington County on Friday, as the flames have consumed about 1,000 acres.
Firefighters say they have now contained about 60 percent of the blaze.
A satellite image from the weather radar shows the smoke traveling toward the coastline.
It’s actually affecting the beach in Longport.
Beach-goers can expect haze and the stench of smoke at the shore Friday.
Officials say no homes or people have been threatened.
The cause of the fire is unknown.