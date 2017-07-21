PD: 2 Men Broke Into Hunting Park Pharmacy, Stole Narcotics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for two men who broke into a pharmacy in the Hunting Park section of the city early Friday morning and stole dozens of bottles of narcotics.
East Division detectives say it happened just before 1 a.m. at the drug store in the 3800 block of North 5th Street. The two broke in by forcing a rear door, say police.
Surveillance video taken inside the pharmacy shows the two men, dressed in one piece jumpsuits with hoods. They also wore ski masks covering most of their faces. Video from outside showed the two men in a light-colored, four-door pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150.
The two men broke open a locked cabinet and loaded all of the narcotics inside into another container. Then they fled.
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call police.