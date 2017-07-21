Police: Man Recorded Inside Chick-fil-A Bathroom; Suspect Wanted

EVESHAM, N.J. (CBS)—Police are searching for a man who allegedly recorded another man while in the bathroom at a Chick-fil-a in South Jersey.
It happened around 1:35 p.m. on Thursday at the Chick-fil-A located at 220 North Rt 73, in Marlton.
Police say the male victim observed another man recording him while in the bathroom.
When the suspect was confronted, police say he fled the store in an unknown type of vehicle.
Police have released an image of the suspicious person in question.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.