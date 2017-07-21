NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Man Recorded Inside Chick-fil-A Bathroom; Suspect Wanted

July 21, 2017 4:55 PM

EVESHAM, N.J. (CBS)—Police are searching for a man who allegedly recorded another man while in the bathroom at a Chick-fil-a in South Jersey.

It happened around 1:35 p.m. on Thursday at the Chick-fil-A located at 220 North Rt 73, in Marlton.

Police say the male victim observed another man recording him while in the bathroom.

evesham restroom recording 2017 07 21 22 48 07 Police: Man Recorded Inside Chick fil A Bathroom; Suspect Wanted

When the suspect was confronted, police say he fled the store in an unknown type of vehicle.

Police have released an image of the suspicious person in question.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Kayak Getaway
Getaway Guide To City Bus And Boat Tours
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch