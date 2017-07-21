Vigil For Men Slain In Bucks County Canceled Due To Heat

WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Delivers Remarks At US Attorney's Office In Philadelphia

July 21, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Bucks County Missing Men, Cosmo DiNardo

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A candlelight vigil scheduled for Friday to remember the victims killed in Bucks County has been canceled due to excessive heat.

Community organizers for the vigil at Delaware Valley University canceled the event Thursday night.

There has been no word on when the vigil will be rescheduled.

Earlier this month, Cosmo DiNardo, 20, and his cousin, Sean Kratz, 20, were charged with the murder of Jimi Patrick, 19, Tom Meo, 21, Dean Finocchiaro, 19, and Mark Sturgis, 22.

