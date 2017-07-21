Police: Parent Arrested After Child Left Unattended In Car

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police have made an arrest after they say a child was left unattended inside a car on Friday night.
The arrest was made around 7:28 p.m. at a Walmart parking lot located in the 600 block of Conchester Highway in Boothwyn.
The toddler was taken into police custody and was unharmed. Police say the child was not left in the car long enough to have serious medical issues.
Authorities could only confirm that they arrested a parent of the child.
That parent is expected to be charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
One Comment
Morons like this should loose custody.