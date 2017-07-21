Another Day Of Extreme Heat and Humidity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — High temperatures across the Philadelphia portion of the I-95 corridor are once more going to climb into the middle or upper 90s Friday afternoon.

The dew points and humidity are going to be in the oppressive range again as well. This will mean that Heat Index Values will rocket into the lower triple digits, much like Thursday afternoon. We could get a slight break in the action through the weekend. It will still be very hot and humid, but Heat Index Values should not break into the triple digit range.

Due to the high heat and humidity, an Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect for Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs. Those of us in the Philly area though are not alone when it comes to the very comfortable conditions. Almost all of the nation’s midsection is under either a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning with temperatures in some areas climbing the temperature ladder into the low 100s and Heat Indices pushing as high as 110 in parts of Iowa.

Yesterday’s high temperature of 95 gave us the 9th 90° day this month and the 18th since the beginning of the year. We are starting to reach the time of the year of peak heating so while it is still possible, if not likely that we can get to our average of 25 90 degree days, it seems pretty unlikely at this point that we reach last year’s number of 46.

This is the hottest stretch of weather we have had here in Philly so far this year. We have already observed 3 days in a row of 90°+ and with forecasted high temperatures to remain in the 90s until the start of next week, it would be the longest heat wave we have experienced in Philly this year, at potentially 7 days of 90 degrees or more.

Finally, heat related illnesses are once more going to be a factor this afternoon, so try to follow all precautions to stay cool and safe outdoors today. If you or someone you know does have a heat related issue the PCA does have their “Heatline” activated today and you can reach them at 215-765-904.