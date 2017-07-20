Hold The Beer! This Philly Booze Festival Highlights Everything Else

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s no shortage of beer festivals in Philadelphia. It seems like there’s almost one each weekend, especially in the summer months.

But a new drinking event coming to town will leave the brews behind.

It’s called the Philadelphia Wine & Cocktail Festival and it’s taking over SugarHouse Casino on July 27th.

“This event really speaks to anyone who enjoys cocktails and has a passion for wine,” says organizer Ray Sheehan. “Anyone who has a real thirst for alcohol, this event is definitely for you.”

That’s because Sheehan says there will be dozens of wines and spirits to sample:

“From a wine perspective you’ll have your reds and your whites and your Pinot Grigio. You’ll have a Chardonnay, your Gewürztraminer. You’re going to have loads of different wine.”

Then on the liquor side…

“You’re going to have rum, mojitos, maybe a Manhattan or maybe just some vodka and lemonade,” Sheehan adds. “And then you’re going to have cocktails that you’ve never seen or tried before.”

Which Sheehan says is one of the best parts of this event:

“I think this is going to open someone’s eyes to a brand or spirit you might have seen before, and now you’ll actually be able to try a sample. And you might get turned onto something new.”

On top of the drinking, there will be food samples, live music and $20 free slot play.

It all gets started at 6:30pm (5:30pm if you’re a VIP!). For more information, CLICK HERE.