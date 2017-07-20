Weekend Of Events Planned For Ocean City’s ‘Night In Venice’

OCEAN CITY, NJ (CBS) — A big weekend of entertainment is planed in Ocean City. It all centers around the Night In Venice boat parade along the shore town’s bayfront.

Its been a tradition for more than six decades. Thousands gather for Ocean City’s “Night in Venice” to watch the decorated vessels go by.

The floating parade is Saturday night, with this year’s Grand Marshal entertainer Alfonso Ribeiro.

“The Night in Venice” is anchored by two concerts where they will be “rocking out the decades” on the music pier.

O-Town with Ryan Cabrera perform Friday, and Gloria Gaynor will perform “I Will Survive” Sunday night.

Ms. Gaynor tells KYW Newsradio, it’s a song of hope for the masses.

“From 8 to 80 and every nationality, race, creed, color, and age group. As human beings we are always going through, you know, from time to time going through things that we feel are insurmountable and hope we will survive,” she said.

The Ocean City pops also perform Sunday, with a fireworks display to cap everything off.

For tickets you can go to www.oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, call 609-399-6111, or stop by the City Hall Welcome Center or the Roy Gillian Welcome Center on the Route 52 causeway.