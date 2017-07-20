NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Trial Continues For Man Accused Of 1984 Bensalem Rape And Murder

July 20, 2017 4:54 PM By Jim Melwert
BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CBS) — The trial continues in Bucks County of a 56-year-old man who’s accused of the 1984 rape and murder of a 14-year-old Bensalem girl.

George Shaw was charged with the rape and murder in 2015, 31 years after 14-year-old Barbara Rowan’s body was found in a wooded area between Route One and North River Drive.

Robert Sanders, Shaw’s co-defendant, has pleaded to hindering apprehension. He testified that, on the night in question, he went to Shaw’s apartment to inject methanphetamines.

He says he saw Shaw lead a girl into his bedroom, then Shaw came out sweating and agitated saying he had messed up.

Sanders testified Shaw went back in the bedroom, then came out and told Sanders he was going to need a hand. When Sanders went in, he says the girl was taped up in a trash bag with her red hair sticking out.

He says they loaded the girl in the trunk of Shaw’s car and dumped her body.

Shaw’s attorney, on cross examination, pointed out that Sanders has lied numerous times under oath.

