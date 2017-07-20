WEATHER ALERT: Philadelphia Issues Code Red Heat Health Emergency | Cooling Centers

Travelers Beware: Bedbugs Become Major Concern This Time Of Year

July 20, 2017 8:00 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: bedbugs, Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you are planning to travel during the mid to late summer, and this is a big time of the year to get away I have an uncomfortable problem to bring up, bedbugs.

Bedbugs have become a major problem in the past decade.

It is a problem that travelers heading to hotels worry about and parents of college students hope they aren’t dealing with.

The increase in bedbugs has been attributed to pesticide resistance, more frequent travel, and inadequate pest control programs.

Bedbugs feed just before dawn.

As for recognizing the signs of rash, bedbug bites can be confused with many skin conditions.

This is not a new problem.

Infestations of bedbugs date back to ancient Egypt, today the biggest means of spread are luggage, bedding and furniture.

Sorry to bring it up, but a topic worth discussing

More from Dr. Brian McDonough
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Eastern Shore Docking And Dining
Cap'n Mark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch